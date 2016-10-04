Funeral services for Mona Tague, 91, of Quincy, formerly of Gorin, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 7 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with burial in the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge. Mona Tague died Sunday morning, October 2, 2016 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Visitation is from 12-7 p.m., Thursday, October 6, at the Gerth Funeral Home with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Tague’s family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.