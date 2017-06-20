A series of fundraisers have been planned for a local effort to construct a permanent home for the historic Pheasant Airplane. Three separate summer events have been planned by the committee to help secure funds to construct a building on the south end of the east side of the Memphis city square.

Volunteers will be providing the lunch services during the Keith family auction to be held July 1st.

A quilt made by the late Zelda Keith, and donated by her family to the committee, will be raffled off later this summer. Tickets are on sale now for the benefit quilt auction, with the winner to be drawn on Saturday of the 2017 Scotland County Antique Fair.

Tickets will be available from committee members. Secretary Peggy Brown said the committee plans to display the quilt at various area businesses leading up to the raffle, with tickets available at those locations as well.

The group is also planning to host a ham & bean supper in October.

Proceeds from all three events will go into the construction fund. Donations may be mailed to the Scotland County Historical Society – Pheasant Airplane, at PO Box 263, Memphis, MO 63555.