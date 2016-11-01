Debra and Ron Frye and Amanda Adams wish to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children, Scott Frye and Larisa Pattison. Friends and family are invited to attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 3rd at the Memphis Grand Hall at 5:00 p.m. A reception will follow.
Posted on November 1, 2016 at 10:54 am
Categories: Engagements
