The Scotland County baseball team had the best of both worlds on Saturday, tossing a no hitter while pounding out double digit runs to cruise to a 13-0 win over Putnam County to claim the Putnam County Tournament title.

The game got off to a bit of a rocky start as an error and a pair of base on balls allowed the Midgets to load the bases before Will Fromm ended the threat with a strikeout.

SCR-I plated seven runs in the first inning. Branton Burrus got the scoring started when he crushed a ball over the center field fence for his third homer in as many games. Back-to-back doubles by Fromm and Anthony Whitaker make the score 2-0. RBI hits by Parker Triplett and Hunter Frederick extended the lead before Burrus knocked in two more runs with a double to make the score 7-0.

That was more than enough runs for Fromm, who had little trouble with the Midgets, surrendering just a pair of base runners over the final four innings on a walk and an error, to complete the no hitter.

SCR-I added to the lead in the second with a two-run single by Preston Sanchez.

Sanchez came through again in the third inning with a two RBI hit that capped a four run inning to make the final score 13-0.

Fromm allowed no runs on no hits in five innings of work, walking three and striking out nine.

Sanchez went 2-2 with four RBIs. Burrus was 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Triplett was 1-2 with 4 RBIs and three runs scored.

SCR-I improved to 6-1 on the year with the victory.