The LaBelle Chapter #316 Order of the Eastern Star held a Friendship Night Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Guest speaker for the evening was Nancy Tague Platz, who gave an interesting program on the life and times of Ella Kate Ewing. The group would like to extend a thank you to Nancy for such an interesting presentation.

Alice Ann Gipson, Cindy Maddex, and Worthy Matron, Teddy Ammons, fixed laminated place mats with pictures of Ella K. Ewing as a small girl, her house and parents under Ella’s arms, and other interesting pictures.

O.E.S. Chapters represented were LaBelle #316, Colony Chapter #543, Kirksville Chapter #184, Hannibal-Lighthouse #194, and Kahoka Chapter #40 Wayland.