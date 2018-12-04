Scotland County road a big advantage at the free throw line Saturday evening to title town, hoisting the first ever Tri Rivers Conference Classic championship trophy after a 47-38 win over Clark County.

The Lady Tigers avenged a season opening loss to the Indians thanks in large part to the charity stripe. SCR-I lived at the line, sinking 21 free throws on the evening to secure the victory.

Scotland County jumped out to the early lead behind all-tourney players Kaylyn Anders and Katie Feeney. The duo combined for the first nine points before Micah Cooley scored in the paint on a nice pass from Madie Bondurant to put SCR-I on top 11-6 to close the first period.

The lead grew to 20-13 at the half, as SCR-I continued to get to the free throw line. The lead could have been larger, but SCR-I converted just 6 of 13 free throws in the first half.

A basket by Katie Feeney and a three-pointer by Hannah Feeney extended the lead to double digits to start the third period, but Clark County answered with a 10-2 run to pull with 25-23 midway through the period.

SCR-I opened the fourth period with a 5-0 run to create some separation. The lead grew to 39-30 when Cooley again scored in the paint on a nice pass from Bondurant.

SCR-I then began using the clock to its advantage, skillfully burning away more than two minutes, keeping the ball away from the Indians defense and ultimately forcing Clark County to foul to stop the clock.

Kylee Stott sank two free throws and Hannah Feeney also was a perfect 2-2 before Katie Feeney sank two free throws to help seal the 47-38 victory.

Scotland County improved to 2-2 on the year. Katie Feeney led the team in scoring with 15 points on five of seven shooting. Anders added nine points. The senior was named as the tournament MVP after averaging 13.3 points in the three games. Feeney averaged 11 points per contest to also be named to the all-tourney team.