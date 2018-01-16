Fredrick Percic, Jr. 47, of Downing, Missouri passed away at his home on Friday, January 12, 2018.

The son of Fredrick Charles and Louise Elizabeth (Gozdal) Percic, he was born on October 7, 1970 in Evergreen Park, Illinois. On September 19, 2003 in Palos Heights, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Dawn Marie Ingalls and to this union one son, Hunter Fredrick, was born.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Marie Percic of Downing, Missouri; one son, Hunter Fredrick Percic of Downing, Missouri; his mother, Louise Elizabeth McNally and husband, James of Chicago, Illinois; one brother, Joseph Percic and friend, Laura of Downing, Missouri; one sister, Tina Louise McNally of Chicago, Illinois; one very special friend who was like a brother to Fred, Jacob Schopf of Chicago, Illinois and other family members.

Fred is preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Charles Percic.

Fred was a tile cutter for Local Union 67 for several years in the Chicago, Illinois area until his health forced him to retire.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Memorials have been established for the family. The body has been cremated and no service will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri