Mr. Frederick “Wayne” Mathes, age 84 of Bolivar, MO passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Missouri Veterans Home at Mt. Vernon, MO. He was born August 27, 1933, in Scotland County, MO, to Fred M. and Anna Barbara (Gardine) Mathes. He was united in marriage to Anna Jean (Ketchum) Kutzner November 19, 1977.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Mathes; sister-in-law Betty Mathes; a sister, Elizabeth McClamroch; and a brother-in-law, Hillis McClamroch.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anna Jean, of the home; two step-daughters, Sherri Kutzner, and Cindy (Kutzner) Rhoads and husband Joe all of Bolivar, MO; as well as other relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services were held Sunday afternoon, November 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, MO, with Brother Joe Rhoads officiating. Full military graveside rights were provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis and two from his unit from the military honors program.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wayne Mathes family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis assisted by the Pitts Funeral Home in Bolivar, Missouri.