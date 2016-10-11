Frances Dee Swearingen, 91, of Memphis, formerly of St. Ann, MO, passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2016, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, MO.

The son of James and Elizabeth (Peterson) Swearingen, he was born August 28, 1925 at Gorin, MO.

He attended the Gorin school and graduated with the class of 1943.

He married Meriam Parris on March 7, 1944, and to this union three sons were born. They stayed around Gorin where he found work there.

Frances served in the U.S. Army in WWII during which in 1943 to 1944 he was stationed with General Patton in Europe.

They lived in the Gorin area until 1955 when his job required them to live in Colorado, Oregon and Kansas and later in 1963 they settled in St. Ann, MO. After his health started to fail he moved to Scotland County, MO to retire in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Gary, a brother, Wayne, a sister, Callie, great-granddaughter, Emee and his best friend ”Frankie”.

Survivors include his sons, Alan (Barbara) Swearingen of Blue Springs, MO and Tony (Cindy) Swearingen of St Ann, MO; five grandchildren, Corie (Ben) Pryor of Kirksville, MO, Craig (Sandra) Swearingen of Memphis, MO, Shawn (Jaymie) Swearingen of Holden, MO, Travis (Carlee) Swearingen of Blue Springs, MO and Sarah Deachan, St. Ann, MO; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; along with two nieces and two nephews and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Gorin Cemetery Association and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2016, at 1:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Leon Buford officiating. Interment followed in the Gorin Cemetery with full Military graveside rites being provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie V.F.W. Post # 4958 of Memphis and two from his unit of the Missouri Honors System.

Pallbearers were Alan Swearingen, Tony Swearingen, Craig Swearingen, Shawn Swearingen, Travis Swearingen and Keith Swearingen.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.