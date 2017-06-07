Four recent Scotland County R-I graduates along with a current coach will be representing the school once again on the hardwoods at the 2017 NEMO All-Star Basketball Games to be played Saturday, June 10th at the Kirksville Primary School gym.

The first-ever final four berth in the program’s history helped the Lady Tigers headline this year’s blue team for the all-star game. SCR-I’s Cory Shultz will coach the blue squad and will have plenty of familiar faces to call upon, with three of his SCR-I standouts suiting up together once again.

Calesse Bair, Chelsea Wood and Abi Feeney will join forces with Sam DeRyke of Milan, Danielle Welch of Atlanta, Madison McCabe of Knox County, Cheyenne Peterson of Bucklin and Asjia Troy of Monroe City to form the blue team.

They will face the red team, consisting of Tressa Campbell and Keelie O’Brien of Clark County, Megan Haley of Schuyler County, Linn County’s Alexis Miller, Kelsi Hemmerling and Elizabeth Larson of La Plata, Elaine Ewigman of Marceline and Nikita Powell of Green City. The red team will be coached by Cody Moore.

Scotland County will also have representation in the boys game, where Grant Campbell will suit up for the red team. He will be joined by Michael Speaks and Logan Minter of Monroe City, Lee Allen of Bevier, Highland’s Matthew Scoggin, Troy Magnuson of Brookfield and Lane Kephart, TJ Schilling and Michael Chrisman of Kirksville. Tyler Martin of Kirksville will coach the red team.

They will take on the blue team of coach Jason White of Linn county. He will be coaching Noah Talton and Kyle Strange of Knox County, Addison Sprague of Clark County, Cairo’s Jallen Allison, Makenzie Fessler of Marceline, Dawson Wood of South Shelby, Linn County’s Dustin Coke, Hank Noah of La Plata and Colt Action of Brashear.

The girls’ game will tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow. Admission is $5 with children 10 and under receiving free entry.

“This is the 30th Annual game,” said Josh Baughman of the NEMO Officials Association, the event sponsor. “We make it a fun day for the kids. They have a two hour practice in the morning then we take them to lunch at Colton’s Steak house. After lunch we take them to a movie at Downtown Cinema 8.”