The season came to a close for more than half of the Lewis & Clark Conference football teams on Friday night as the league went 4-5 in the opening round of Missouri’s Class 1 district football playoffs.

In the Class 1 District 5 tourney, L&C team Paris the #7 seed was dispatched by Monroe City of the Clarence Cannon Conference by a 58-14 margin. The CCC was 2-0 versus L&C teams in the district bracket, as the #3 seeded South Shelby Cardinals made quick work of the L&C’s Schuyler County by a score of 59-6.

The top seed, Mark Twain, blanked Louisiana 67-0. The other first round game featured a pair of L&C schools, as the #4 seed Scotland County bested Knox County 49-18 to become the lone Lewis & Clark team still alive in District 5.

The Tigers will now travel to Mark Twain on Friday night, while Monroe City will host South Shelby.

The remainder of the conference schools were in play in the District 6 Tourney. L&C champions Marceline, the top seed, blasted fellow L&C school Harrisburg 63-8.

Westran, the #3 seed, beat Slater 48-6, and the #4 seed Fayette beat Santa Fe 60-20. The lone loss for the Lewis & Clark was Salisbury, which fell to #2 seed Sweet Springs by a score of 21-14.

Two conference schools will square off in the district semifinals as Fayette travels to Marceline on Friday night while Westran will travel to Sweet Springs.