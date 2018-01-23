KIRKSVILLE — Truman State University has released its Provost and Vice President’s List for Fall 2017 and several local students were honored.

Named to the Provost and VP List were Hannah Dunn of Baring, and Tasha Cline of Downing.

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Named to the President’s List were Caleb Doubet of Arbela and Rachel Duzan of Memphis.

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 21 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly recognized Truman as the No. 4 master’s university in the nation.