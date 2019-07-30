Dear Editor,

The Missouri Children’s Division would like to thank everyone in Clark, Schuyler, and Scotland Counties for their generosity and support of foster families during our foster parent appreciation event this year. We have outstanding foster parents and it was a wonderful opportunity to recognize their dedication to helping children in foster care.

We would like to recognize the following local businesses that donated to help make the pizza party, pool party and training a successful event: Keith’s Café in Memphis, Mayberry Farms in Memphis, Community Bank of Memphis, Scotland County Ministerial Alliance, Cherry Grove Antiques in Downing, Memphis Lumber, Exchange Bank of Kahoka, Memphis VFW Post 4958, Papa’s Pizza in Kahoka, Antioch 4H Club in Kahoka, and the Downing United Methodist Church.

Foster families are an invaluable part of a team that works together to ensure the health and safety of children. They provide safe and caring temporary homes for children whose families are receiving services to regain custody of their children. Staying connected to familiar and reassuring things, such as friends, school, and routine activities, helps lessen the stress and change a child must cope with in his or her young life. It is through the commitment of local foster parents that children in foster care are able to remain in their community in a safe and nurturing environment.

Missouri is always in need of foster parents to provide this vital care. If you would like to know more about foster parenting or other ways to get involved to help kids in foster care in your community, please visit https://dss.mo.gov/cd/foster-care/becoming-a-foster-parent.htm where you can locate contact information for your nearest Children’s Division office.

Sincerely,

Laura Babington, CSW III

Resource Worker

660-727-3393 ext. 229

Rachelle Curry, MSW

Circuit Manager

660-465-8549 ext. 224