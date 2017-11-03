A two-car crash on the Highway 63 bypass in Kirksville claimed the lives of three Schuyler County residents on Monday, October 23rd.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, Gwendolyn Laudwig, 76, of Greentop, was northbound on Highway 63 in a Ford Escape when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on, a southbound Ford Fusion, driven by Rachel Morris, 19, of Queen City.

Laudwig and a passenger in her vehicle, her husband, Wayne Laudwig, 84, of Greentop, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Morris was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville where she was later pronounced deceased.

Gwendolyn Laudwig grew up in the Rutledge area and was a 1959 graduate of Memphis High School.

The KPD was assisted at the crash scene by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Ambulance Service and the Truman State University Department of Public Safety.