I happened to be in attendance at a high school football game on a Friday night recently. It was a “home” game for the Scotland County Tigers, battling the South Shelby Cardinals. I like to watch the guys give it their all, no matter if they win or if they lose. They compete for all four quarters, as hard as they can! Then, when the last play is done, they march out and salute the opposing team, whether they are victorious or, on this night, when they aren’t. It’s a thing called sportsmanship!

I like watching the high school band perform, and the cheerleaders and other members as they perform in the halftime show. And I’ll say it, they seem to be pretty proud to be Americans!

I especially appreciate the playing of the National Anthem before the game. Here at least, everyone gladly stands for it, in respect and reverence, for what the “Star Spangled Banner” means.

Sadly, this is not the case at many National Football League games. Some “take a knee”. They say they are protesting police brutality. Then, since that is obviously a very foolish thing to do,, they try to “walk it back” and say they are taking a knee, because of “inequality”.

Now let me say, I don’t think anyone should be forced to show respect for the flag and the playing of the National Anthem. I mean, if that’s the way they feel, then they can go ahead and show their disrespect.

I am a sensitive guy, and I “feel their pain”, but to put it in a nice way – to take a knee during the National Anthem actually seems pretty stupid! I’m from Bible Grove where the saying for this kind of behavior is “they wouldn’t know how to pour piss out of a boot, even when the directions are written on the heel!”

“Well, they have the right to protest don’t they,” some would say.

Yes, they do. But when they are on one knee, I just wish that they would look up at the crowd. “Oh say can you see, by the stadium’s bright lights, what so proudly we hail?” It’s the folks coming together by the ten thousands, from all backgrounds and walks of life, to boisterously but at the same time, peacefully watch their teams compete in a GAME!

And, it is because of “those bright stars and broad stripes that still wave”, that the players “have a shot” to even be there! The fans only qualification is to be able to pay 12 dollars for a beer and still have fun!

Yes, that flag still waves “over the FREE and the BRAVE”, and it still waves over those that just don’t get it!

It’s also the flag, that has draped the caskets of those that have given their all, for us all, so, when the “Star Spangled Banner” is played at a football game, we put aside our differences, for a moment, to be thankful for being Americans!

Davis M. Burrus.