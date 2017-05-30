Five Scotland County baseball players were recently honored with all-district awards when the Missouri Class 2 District 5 post season awards were announced.

Aaron Buford, Grant Campbell, Gage Dodge and Will Fromm all received 1st team all district honors and Lane Pence received honorable mention.

Buford led the Tigers with a .652 batting average, racking up 43 hits in 66 at bats, including nine doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs. He led the team with 41 runs scored and was fourth on the squad with 26 RBI. His 20 base on balls also were tops on the team, producing a .730 on base percentage. Buford started nine games for the Tigers on the mound, compiling a 4-1 record with a 1.096 ERA. The senior tossed 38 1/3 innings, surrendering just six earned runs on 22 hits and 12 walks while striking out 60.

Campbell batted .449 on the year with 31 hits in 69 at bats. He had six doubles and two triples while driving in 14 runs. Campbell pitched in eight games, throwing 30 innings with a 3.267 ERA while compiling a 5-0 record.

Dodge played middle infield for the team and batted .464 with 32 hits in 69 at bats, including seven doubles. He was third on the team with 27 RBIs and was second on the squad with 17 base on balls to produce an on base percentage of .540. Dodge was 1-0 on the mound, pitching in five contests for SCR-I.

Fromm batted .481 on the season, bashing six home runs to go along with nine doubles and a triple. He easily led the team with 43 runs batted in, in just 21 games. The sophomore also contributed with his arm, compiling a 5-1 record as a pitcher. He posted a 4.88 ERA in 28 2/3 innings of work, allowing 35 hits and 20 walks while striking out 26.

Pence batted .425 with six doubles, a triple and three home runs. The junior catcher also drove in 34 runs, the second best total on the team.

Also named to the first team all-district squad were: Carson Birck, sophomore, Cooper Hudnut, senior; Josh Kermoade, senior, and juniors Lance Logsdon and Koy Smith of Canton; Wyatt Bohle, senior and Kyle Peterie, senior of Milan; Kyle Strange, senior, Knox County; Keaton Nelson, senior, Schuyler County; Cameron Jones, sophomore, Mercer; and Calvin Heidenwith, senior, Putnam County.

Also named to the Honorable Mention list were Damion Goodman, senior, Mercer; Hays Klocke, senior, Knox County; Carson Quint, junior, Putnam County; Drake Serbin, junior, Canton; Riley Veatch, junior, Schuyler County; and Jaidyn Watts, senior, Milan.