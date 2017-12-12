Coach Troy Carper spent plenty of time at the podium at his inaugural post season awards banquet as head coach of the Scotland County football program.

Carper was proud to announce that five members of his squad were honored on the Missouri Academic All-State Team.

Recipients must be starters on offense or defense and must score a 25 or higher on the ACT or 1740 on the SAT, or post a 3.5 non-weighted grade point average or higher, or rank in the top 10% of his class.

The Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) recognized Will Fromm, Parker Triplett, Luke Triplett, Mason Kliethermes, and Stephen Terrill as Academic All-State football players.

Carper also announced the MFCA All-District award winners:

1st Team – Gage Dodge -defensive back, Bryson Orton- defensive line, Will Fromm – quarterback, and Gage Dodge- kicker.

Named to the second team were Jaydan Payne -linebacker, Mason Kliethermes – linebacker and Stephen Terrill – offensive line.

Coach Carper also announced several post season awards from area media.

The Quincy Herald Whig honored Dodge as a first team performer from the area at defensive back. Named to the Whig’s honorable mention list were – Orton (DL), Will Fromm (QB), Payne (LB) and Brett Monroe (TE).

The coaching staff also presented several team awards at the banquet. Dodge was honored as the team’s most valuable player. Fromm was named the offensive MVP while Payne earned defensive MVP honors and Monroe earned special teams MVP honors.

Bryson Orton received “The Big Ugly Award” as the most valuable lineman. The blue collar award for the program’s top scout team players went to Jace Morrow and Branton Burrus.

Conner Harrison was named the program’s most improved player while Kaden Anders received the Iron Tiger Award for the player that demonstrated a consistent work ethic in the weight room.

Stephen Terrill received the Chester Robinson Award, given to the player showing the most sportsmanship, loyalty, and inspiration, in honor of former Tiger Chester Robinson.