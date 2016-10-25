After upsetting Canton in the semifinals and nearly punching their ticket to the state playoffs, the Scotland County softball team was rewarded with a number of all-district honors after finishing second in the Class 1 District 11 Tournament.

Knox County claimed the district title with a 2-0 win over SCR-I and went on to beat Gallatin 12-2 to advance to the Elite Eight before falling to fellow Lewis & Clark Conference school Salisbury 1-0.

Five Lady Tigers were honored by the district coaches with post-season awards.

Abi Feeney was named to the first team all district infield. The senior shortstop got hot at the plate in the tournament, going 6-11 in the three games to lead her team with a .545 batting average while also turning in several strong plays in the field. She recovered from a very slow start at the plate to finish the year with a .228 batting average.

Ashleigh Creek was named a first team all district pitcher. She allowed just one earned run in 17 innings pitched during the tournament, despite having to pitch the semifinals vs. Canton and the championship versus Knox County on the same day due to rainouts. She allowed just 11 hits and struck out 22 batters during the tourney. She also went 3-10 at the plate.

On the year she posted a 1.30 ERA with a 13-11 record and batted .346 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Stevi See was named first team all district at catcher. She went 5-9 at the plate during the district tourney with three RBIs. On the year, the junior batted a team-best .350 with 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Also named to the all district first team were infielders Madison McCabe and Lindsey Hubble of Knox County, Megan Haley of Schuyler County and Saylor Collins and Laken Hugenberg of Canton. The first team all district outfield was Katie Gaus of Canton and Tadym Mason and Jessica Anderson of Knox County.

First team picthers were Creek, Olivia Jarvis of Canton and Katie Hamlin of Knox County.

See and Hunter Collins of Canton were the first team catchers.

Chelsea Wood and Abby Blessing were named second team all district. Wood hit .306 on the season for SCR-I and was 2-10 in the tournament. Blessing was named second team all district in center field after a pair of fine defensive plays. She went 1-8 at the plate in the tourney.

Also named second team all district were Alexa Higgins of Brashear, Sidney Miller and Savannah Mauck of Knox County, Teagan Wilson of Schuyler County and Brianna Caldwell of Canton.

Second team outfielders were Blessing and Sydnee Hoewing and Emilie Rieffer of Canton.

Dystine Priebe of Schyler County and Averi Acton of Brashear were the second team pitchers while Reagan Winter of Knox County earned the nod at catcher and Summer Small of Schuyler County was recognized as a utility player.