Allen Fitzgerald and the former Louise Shriver will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 11, 2019. They are the parents of two children, Jeffery Fitzgerald and wife Barb and Lisa Eastin and husband Rick both of Kirksville. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They reside on the farm north of Gorin.
