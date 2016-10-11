Come and see the new items at the Scotland County Fitness Center (SCFC). The generosity of the individuals and families who have remembered the SCFC has provided the opportunity for these improvements.

When memorial gifts are given to the fitness center, the SCFC board feels the responsibility to be good stewards of these gifts. While many times you may read the thank you plaque, which hangs on the SCFC wall and personally acknowledge the living family members for their gifts, others have chosen to remain anonymous. These monetary gifts have been the topic of several board meetings. The final decision included new weight equipment and some unglamorous yet necessary improvements: including a new sewer line and lights for the gym.

The much anticipated weight area improvements include: a leg press/hack squat, a 7-degree smith machine, a horizontal barbell rack with rubber curl pre-loaded 20 to 110 pound barbells, a ball rebounder, a soft cube plyo box with 3 heights, and a 5 station cable crossover machine. In total, the generosity of the community has provided around $25,000 worth of improvements.

The SCFC is hosting an Open House so that everyone can come out and view the new equipment or learn how to use it. The physical therapy department from the Scotland County Memorial Hospital will be on hand to offer free training at the fitness center on how to use the new equipment. In addition the physical therapy department of the hospital used funds from the 2016 Antique Days 5K walk-run to donate a new ab/dip machine and slam balls.

Visit us on Tuesday, October 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. for the Open House. Learn how to use the new equipment with the SC Hospital’s physical therapy staff on Tuesday, October 18th from 4:00-5:30 and Tuesday, October 25th from 8:00-9:30 a.m.; or join one of our on-going activities. We offer circuit and weight classes, co-ed volleyball and open gym basketball throughout the winter months.

The SCFC board appreciates the generous support of the community. Fifteen years ago, few outside of Scotland County believed this facility would become a reality. The SCFC board readily acknowledges that without the time and energy from the early volunteers and the efforts of the Scotland County Health Department, it likely would not have come to fruition. The success of our fitness center continues to rely on the volunteers who help and its members.