The Scotland County Fitness Center is teaming up with the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce to offer some fall opportunities for area residents.

The fitness center is planning the Monster Dash, a twilight 5K fun run fundraiser for Saturday, October 26th at 6:30 p.m. at the Scotland County R-I schools. Participants must be in costumer and must participate with a working flashlight.

Participants must be at least 15 years of age to enter as an individual (youngsters are welcome as family entries). Cost is $20 per individuals pre-registered or $40 per family (which includes three shirts). Entry fees will be $30 and $50 on day of the event.

In addition to prizes for the best times in age divisions 15-35; 36-59; 60+; and family; there will be a $100 cash prize for the best costume. Drawings will also be held for free fitness center memberships.

The event will also feature a mini-monster dash with an untimed 1.5 mile course.

Entry forms are available on the fitness center facebook page.

As part of the Fall festivities, the Memphis area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fall decorating contest in conjunction with the Monster Dash. prizes of $50, $30 and $20 in Memphis Bucks will be awarded to the top judge decorated homes. SC Fitness Board Member Tom Deberry has tacked on a $100 cash prize for the top decoration winner.

Call the fitness center at 465-2999 to enter or drop by the Memphis Democrat to nominate decorated residences. The entries will be judged by a panel of volunteers from Caring Communities on October 26th and will be announced at the Monster Dash.