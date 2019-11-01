Abby Doster and Bryn Aylward (left) were the co-winners of the costume contest portion of the Monster Dash held October 26th in Memphis.

With Halloween approaching the Scotland County Fitness Center turned the tables on the traditional scary movie plot line of people running away from monsters. On Saturday night it was the creatures doing the exercise. The Scotland County Fitness Center Monster Dash drew a number of costumed athletes to the track at Scotland County R-I school to compete in a 5K fundraiser for the Rec Plex.

Hayden Long took home the top prize, finishing the course in a time of 21.27. Christy Aylward won the women’s division with a time of 28.47.

The evening also featured a mini monster 1.5 untimed walk as well as a costume contest.

Fitness center board member Tom Deberry donated $100 to the prize package.

Laney Doster took home the $25 prize in the mini-monster contest while Abby Doster and Bryn Aylward split the $100 costume prize for the Monster Dash.

The Onken residence at 317 S. Main Street in Memphis won 1st prize in the fall decorating contest on October 26th

In conjunction with the event, the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a fall home decorating contest. First prize and $50 in Memphis Bucks went to the Onken residence at 317 S. Main Street in Memphis. Second prize and $30 in Memphis Bucks went to the Rynearson residence at 333 N. Cecil Street in Memphis and third prize and $20 in Memphis Bucks went to the Reckenberg residence at 320 S. Adams Street.