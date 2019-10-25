While there has been a bit of nip in the air this week as Halloween fast approaches, fall was a bit late to arrive following its official start on September 23rd.

September weather acted like August in Missouri, says Pat Guinan, state climatologist with University of Missouri Extension. Several locations, mostly in southern Missouri, saw record-setting heat.

Daily high temperatures reached into 80- and 90-degree ranges.

Drawing attention are temperatures that didn’t drop to seasonal lows at night. Lowest temperatures at night set record highs.

Preliminary data shows statewide average temperature for September was 74.7 degrees. That’s 6.4 degrees above historic average.

The ranking may change slightly, but Missouri had its second-highest September temperature on record, Guinan said. It was warmest since 1931.

Missouri’s minimum average temperature was 63.8 degrees. That’s 7.4 degrees above average. The low temperatures for the month do set a state record.

Precipitation was more varied across the state in September. Above-average rain fell across northern and west-central counties. Below-average rains were recorded in central, east-central and southern areas.

Radar and ground gauges showed 5-7 inches of precipitation in some areas, Guinan says. However, areas in southwestern Missouri showed only 2 inches of precipitation. There were pockets across the south that received only half an inch of rain or less. That’s unusual dryness, he adds.

Overall, state average rainfall was 3.58 inches, almost half an inch below long-term average.

September was the driest month since April statewide despite significant rainfall across northeast Missouri.

Despite the warm September, October brought with it concerns over the first fall frost, Guinan noted. And while the rest of the year had been far from normal for Missouri, climatology correctly predicted the first light frost of 32 degrees or lower in the northern quarter of Missouri and eastern Ozarks by mid-October, he said.