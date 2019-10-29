First Christian Church will welcome Dr. David McSpadden, PhD as a featured presenter at the church’s Fall Family Encounter to be held Sunday, November 10.

There will be three sessions related to parenting, grand-parenting and how the church can help.

Session 1 will begin at 9:20 a.m. and is entitled Influencing Your Community with Positive Parenting and Grand-parenting. Dr. McSpadden will speak about identifying types of families in our community, helping healthy and unhealthy families and how the church can help. He will discuss basic grand-parenting and parenting principles to be used in helping.

Session 2 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is entitled The Family Sandwich, which fittingly will conclude with a lunch break at noon.

Session 3 will begin at 1:00 p.m. The final session is entitled Positive Parenting – Theory and Practice. Dr. McSpadden will talk about parenting theory and will engage participants in brainstorming on how to help your family’s problems.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

Dr. David McSpadden has been married to his wife Janice for 50 years and has three children and nine grandchildren. He has degrees from Midwestern School of Evangelism, Trinity Seminary and Truman State and has taught at Indian Hills and Buena Vista University. David has presented approximately 300 family and marriage enrichment seminars and is a member of the Gateway Singers.