Our spring community blood drive held on May 9th resulted in the donation of sixty-four units of blood to the American Red Cross. We would like to thank all those who took time out of their day to come out and give to this life-saving cause.

Congratulations to all those who reached goals in giving and received their respective gallon pins. Thank you for your consistent commitment. Your donations of blood add up over time making it apparent that even one person can really make a difference. Congratulations also to all first-time donors. Your much-needed donations are greatly appreciated.

Special thanks are in order to the First Presbyterian Church and the Pentecostal Church of Memphis for their generous supply of homemade cookies, to the First Baptist Church for providing sandwiches, to Pizza Hut for donating free pizzas to student donors and to J’s Food for providing orange juice to all donors. And a very special thank you to all the local Red Cross volunteers for making this event possible by serving food and drinks to donors and providing comfort and support to both the Red Cross workers and all who give. God Bless!

Submitted by Dan Hite