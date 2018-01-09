Scotland County Hospital in Memphis is pleased to announce the first baby born in 2018 at the Women’s Center. Elijah James Wronowski, the son of Scott Wronowski of Carthage, IL, and Amy Wronowski of Hamilton, IL, was born on January 5, 2018, at 10:20 am and weighs 4 lbs 5.4 oz and is 16.2 inches long. He is welcomed by siblings: Kristen, Brandon, Cheyann, Meagean, Kaylynn, Mackenzie, Avayha and Isaiah. Dr. Randy Tobler delivered the baby and Dr. Brigitte Cormier provided obstetric care to the mother during the pregnancy and pediatric care to the newborn.

Grandparents are Dave and Kristy Tarpein of Wyaconda, MO; Kelly Parker of Wyaconda, MO; Debi Hartman of Carthage, IL; and Neil Heady of Panhandle, TX.

Elijah and his parents received a shower of gifts from the following businesses, individuals and organizations: Community Bank of Memphis; Cook’s Men’s Store; Countryside Flowers; Harrison Insurance Agency; Laser Creations-Aaron & Stacie Dannenhauer; Memphis Farm & Home; Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri; Payne Funeral Chapel; Scotland County Health & Fitness Center; RPM Truck Accessories; US Bank; SCCC/SCH Auxiliary; Sew & Go Quilt Guild of Scotland & Schuyler Counties; The Daisy Patch; International Eyecare Center; Walker Motors & Scotland County Lanes.

Baby Elijah is not the only prince in his family to wear the First Baby of the New Year Crown from Scotland County Hospital. His older sister, Kristen, delivered baby Orsen last January 4th as the First Baby of the New Year at Scotland County Hospital in 2017.