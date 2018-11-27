An early morning blaze on Tuesday. November 20th claimed the lives of two children in Baring. 15-month-old Brayden J. Coon and three-year-old Jacob W. Coon, died in the blaze that destroyed their family’s residence on Frazier Street. The fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, the children’s parents, grandmother, and two siblings were able to escape the home.

The residence was fully engulfed by flames when first responders arrived on scene. Fire departments from Baring, Edina and Rutledge responded to the emergency call.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a newly installed wood burning stove, but will officially be detailed following an investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the Edina Sentinel newspaper, the Knox County Salvation Army has opened a relief fund bank account at the Citizens Bank in Edina for the Coon Family. Donations for the family can be made into this account. The Knox County Ministerial Alliance is handling temporary housing and supplies for the family. Carolyn Snelling is the contact person for these efforts (660-341-1686).

Information for this article was provided by the Edina Sentinel