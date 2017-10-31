I have kids who are voluntary fire and rescue. It has been brought to my attention that not only did the fire department need to replace a fire truck they are in dire need of replacing bunker gear that ranges from 10 to 30 years old and should be retired after 10 year. The problem is a grant was written and denied for the purchase of boots, helmets coats and pants. Each unit costs between $2,000 and $2,500 for a total of approximately $50,000.

As a concerned citizen, I’m asking if when you pay your dues that you might write a separate check (with gear in the memo) and donate extra to put toward the purchase of new gear. Donations can be a tax write off.

I feel it is our duty to help make sure they can do their jobs with the right equipment to keep them safe. While some will complain about the dues going up this year, I hope people will keep in mind that $40 is not much to pay for the protection we get from volunteers who are not compensated for the protection they provide. They donate a lot of manpower and time lost from their jobs and families while putting their lives in danger.

Let ‘s provide the needed equipment to volunteers who deserve it.

Lisa Grubb