A Tuesday evening fire has left a Rutledge man homeless. According to the Rutledge Fire Department, the residence of David Neagle was completely destroyed by the blaze, which was reported around 8:30 p.m.

“We fought under freezing temperatures, but by the time we arrived the house was fully engulfed,” said Rutledge Fire Chief Javi Gil. “David Neagle lost absolutely everything in the fire.”

The Gorin Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call, as volunteers from both departments battled the flames and the weather conditions. The Rutledge Department was on the scene until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26th.

Neagle was not injured in the blaze, and was also able to safely secure his dogs.

Gil said the official cause of the fire has not yet been made by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, but he believed it likely was caused by the home’s wood burning stove.

The Rutledge Fire Department has started a GoFundMe online donation service for Neagle, who lost everything in the fire. In three days, donors have raised nearly $2,300 of the target $6,000 in donations. To donate search for RutledgeFire at gofundme.com