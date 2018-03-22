The Scotland County Fire Department has opened ticket sales for the Jesse Ketchum Memorial Raffle, with all of the proceeds from the event to benefit the children of the late fireman.

The event features two separate raffles. Tickets can be purchased on 1/2 a beef or a smoker grill. Tickets are $20 each, three for $50 or six for $100.

The second raffle features a Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle. Tickets are $10, three for $20 or 15 for $100.

The raffle items were donated by McBee Construction, Hillside Gun Shed and Mayberry Farms Truck Accessories.

Tickets may be purchased from any fireman or at Rose Hardware, Hillside Gun Shed, Community Bank of Memphis, and Mayberry Farms.

The drawing will be held Monday, May 28th at 9:30 a.m. at the fire department. You do not need to be present to win.