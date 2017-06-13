In what will in all likelihood be the final time they take the floor together, Scotland County’s Final Four foursome of Chelsea Wood, Calesse Bair, Abi Feeney and Coach Cory Shultz, will try to lead a team of Missouri all-stars to victory over their Illinois counterparts in the 35th Annual McDonald’s Herald-Whig Classic basketball game to be played Saturday, June 17th at Quincy University’s Pepsi Arena.

Fresh off leading their team to victory June 10th in the NEMO All-Star game in Kirksville, the three former Lady Tigers and their coach will be back at it for the second straight weekend, arguably with a much more difficult task at hand.

Lining up for the stars from the Land of Lincoln will be four starters who also took their team to their state’s final four, lead by the Quincy Herald-Whig’s Player of the Year Jordan Hildebrand. The 6-0 center led Unity to a second place state finish in the Illinois Class 2A playoffs. She will be joined by teammate Kayle Kuhn as well as the Central-Southeastern duo of Brianna Hildebrand and Alaina Vance who helped lead their team to a third place finish in the Illinois Class 2 a playoffs.

Joining them will be Jada Humphrey of Quincy, Devin Battefeld of Griggsville-Perry, Olivia Gibbs of West Hancock, Brianna Grotts and Erin Johnson of Illini West, and Maddie Palmer, of Pittsfield. The squad will be coached by Brad Begeman of Unity.

Coach Shultz will have plenty of talent to go along with his three former SCR-I players. The SCR-I super trio will team up with former foes Madison McCabe of Knox County, Abbey Rich of North Shelby and Tressa Campbell and Keelie O’Brien of Clark County as well as Asjia Troy of Monroe City, Kaelee Ogle of Mark Twain and Emily Albright of Hannibal.

The Missouri girls will try to break Illinois’s streak of five straight wins to extend the 18-16 advantage overall for the Show-Me ladies.

The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys contest.

Missouri will have its hands full trying to overcome the Illinois dominance (31-2), having last won in 2010, despite coming very close last year (98-96 final score).

Scotland County will not have a representative on the Show-Me State squad, which will still feature some familiar faces like Noah Talton and Kyle Strange of Knox County.

Also suiting up for Missouri will be Matthew Scoggin and Jackson Parish of Highland, Casch Doyle, of Palmyra, Philip Francis, of Louisiana, Logan Minter and Michael Speaks and Jordan Bichsel of Monroe City and Brad Tonkinson of Mark Twain. The team will be coached by Brock Edris of Monroe City.

They will face a tall task, literally, as the Illinois lineup features plenty of height, led by 6-7 Justin Bottorff, 6-5 Jacob Mayfield and 6-3 Carter Cramsey all of Quincy Notre Dame. Surrounding the tall trio will be 6-4 Parker Bland, 6-3 Garrett Gadeke of Quincy High School and 6-3 Cory Miller of Unity along with Lane Marlow of Central, Nick Reel, of Pittsfield, and Kaleb Root and Russell Miller of Pleasant Hill. The team will be coached by Kevin Meyer of Quincy Notre Dame.