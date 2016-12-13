Filing officially opened on December 13th for a number of local public offices that will be on the April 4th election ballots in Scotland County.

Candidates were able to begin filing for municipal, hospital and school board positions at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The filing period will remain open until the close of business on January 17th.

In the City of Memphis, two alderman positions will be on the April ballot. The terms of East Ward Alderman Lucas Remley and West Ward Alderman Jobe Justice will expire in April.

Candidates can file for election at City Hall.

The Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors will fill a seat previously held by the late Charlie Boyer. At a recent meeting, the board appointed Joe Doubet to fill the remainder of his unexpired term, which will conclude in April.

Voters will elect a representative for the Third District, which consists of Thompson Township outside the city limits and all of rural Harrison Township. Board members are elected to a six-year term.

Candidates for the office of Director of Scotland County Memorial Hospital District must file their declaration of candidacy with the County Clerk.

Filing has also opened for the Scotland County R-I Board of Education. Candidates for the three available board seats may file in the SCR-I Business Manager’s office, located in the elementary school. The Business Manager’s office will be closed December 16, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. through January 3, 2017 for Winter Break.

Ballot order on the first day of filing will be by random drawing. After that, it will be in order of filing.

The terms of current board members Jamie Triplett and George Koontz will expire in April. Voters will also fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Sam Berkowitz.

Candidates elected to the school board will be required to undergo 16 clock hours of training as specified in Senate Bill 380. For more information contact Ryan Bergeson, Superintendent or Michella Hull, Business Manager at 465-8531.

School board candidates must be a resident taxpayer of the Scotland County R-I School District for a minimum of one year, and be at least 24 years of age.

All candidates for public office must file a campaign disclosure report with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) and must be current on all state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes and real property taxes on the candidate’s residence as stated on the declaration of candidacy.

The Scotland County Nursing Home District will elect two board members.

Filing is open for District 1, which consists of rural East and West Jefferson townships; and District 2, which consists of Sandhill, Tobin, Mt. Pleasant and Vest townships. The districts are currently served by Jeanie Childress and Sally Ebling.

Candidates may file for the three-year terms at the Scotland County Clerk’s office.

Filing is also open for the Scotland County Health Department Board of Directors as well as the governing board for the rural water district. The health department board has two openings for trustees and candidates can file at the county clerk’s office. The Consolidated Public Water Supply District #1 will elect a representative from sub-district #1. Candidates can file at the rural water district office.

Filing is also open in the Village of Arbela for two trustees. Contact city clerk Twila Stevenson at 660-945-3903 to file.