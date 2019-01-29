Filing closed for the local April 2019 elections without any last minute rush of candidates. As a matter of fact, January 15th came and went without a single new candidate filing, leaving just two races, both in the City of Memphis.

The villages of Arbela and Granger didn’t have a single candidate file to serve on the board of trustees. while the nursing home, hospital, ambulance district and rural water governing boards will not have elections as there are no contested races.

Voters at the April 2nd election in Arbela and Granger will have to write in candidates. The Granger Board of Trustees has three vacancies for two year terms while Arbela has two vacancies on its governing board.

Scotland County R-I School District will not be on the ballot. With just two candidates filed for two vacancies, the district submitted a non-election petition. Incumbent Christy Aylward filed for re-election. Current board member Trinity Davis will not seek re-election. Sydney Johnson will take her seat.

Incumbents for the ambulance, nursing home and rural water boards will retain their positions. Jamie Robinson and Bob Moseley filed for re-election to the Scotland County Consolidated Public Water Supply District #1 board and were unopposed. The same was the case for ambulance board members Stacy Westhoff and David Long, who will continue to serve in sub-districts #5 and #2 respectively. Bill Kiddoo and Tom Deberry will continue to serve on the Scotland County Care Center board of directors after no additional candidates filed.

The Scotland County Hospital governing board will have a new face in 2019, but will not be on the April ballot either. SCH filed a non-election petition after just one candidate, Joni Lloyd, filed for the seat being vacated by long-time board member Judy Wilson.

In addition to the write in races for Arbela and Granger, the City of Memphis will have two races for voters to decide. In the west ward, Aaron Dale will seek his first full term on the city council. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Alderman Andrea Brassfield’s resignation late last year. Dale will be opposed on the ballot by former alderman Jobe Justice.

Voters in the city of Memphis will also elect a new police chief. Officer Jeremy Head is seeking the position along with Jason Moss.

In the east ward, Alderman Lucas Remley did not file for re-election. Jenny Aldridge will be the lone candidate for the post on the ballot.

There will be one county-wide ballot issue in April as voters will be asked to decide the fate of a proposal by the Scotland County Department district to increase its tax levy from $0.15 to $0.30 to help pay for maintenance of the county health center and operations of the facility and staff.