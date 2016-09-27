The Memphis FFA Trap Team Shoot-a-Thon had a great turnout of over 47 shooters.

In the Open Division featured three winners. Bryce Smith took 1st, Brady Winter took 2nd and Keenan Bradley took 3rd. Both Bryce and Keenan were Alumni members of the FFA Trap Team. They had a shoot off between five shooters including Chayton Ceronni and James Floyd Baker as all five shot a perfect 25/25. The shooters, not including the FFA kids, shot a total of 185 rounds. It was fun for all.

In the FFA Division, Lane Mohr took 1st, Jacob McDaniel took 2nd and Harley Saulmon took 3rd. Each FFA member shot 100 birds for a total of 72 rounds. . The rounds for the FFA Division were sponsored by Jamie Robinson of Hillside Gun Shed in Memphis. “Thank you to all for the support from the community,” says Coach Dave Koch.

The shooters also headed to Macon on September 17th and placed 1st for all the schools attending. The A Team hit an all-time record of 122/125. The record not only beat the Scotland County School record but, was an all-time record for the Macon shoot. The A Team for that shoot included members: Lane Mohr, Jared Dunn, Harley Saulmon, Connor Payne and Lane Pence- Congratulations Boys!

This week the team will head to Bosco’s for the Area Shoot to qualify for the District Shoot. Last year all three Memphis FFA Teams qualified but, only one team from each school is eligible to shoot. If the team qualifies, they will head to Prairie Grove to shoot on October 1st.

At the September 17th event at Macon, Memphis FFA team member Abby Blessing was the top scoring female shooter to compete.