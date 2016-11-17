Scotland County R-I graduates and Memphis FFA members Taylar Eggleston-Wood, Kylee Johnston, and Tasha Eggleston-Wood recently received their FFA American Degree at the 89th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Vice-President Elect Mike Pence spoke at the American Degree Ceremony.
Posted on November 17, 2016 at 10:04 am
Categories: SCHOOL
