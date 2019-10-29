Senior Katie Feeney earned first team all-conference softball honors after posting a team-best .405 batting average.

The Lewis & Clark Conference has announced its post season awards, with the accolades well deserved for a league that featured three district champions and a pair of teams still alive in the state playoffs.

Salisbury and Marceline each finished with a 7-1 conference record, and fittingly enough, the league’s two top teams are still alive in the post season.

Marceline will face Palmyra on Friday in the Class 2 semifinals. The Tigers made it to the final four with a 16-3 win over East Buchanan and a 15-8 victory against Lafayette County.

Salisbury’s quarterfinals matchup vs. St. Elizabeth was postponed last week due to the weather. The Panthers are seeking a final four bid. Salisbury (19-5) defeated Community 10-0 to set up the matchup. St. Elizabeth ended the other L&C Conference schools playoff run, defeating Fayette (20-5) 7-2. Fayette finished third in the L&C with a 6-2 mark, tied with Schuyler County.

Canton (22-1), the Class 1, District 9 champs, has earned a final four berth with a 10-0 win over Atlanta and a 14-1 victory against Norborne.

Fittingly the league’s top two schools dominated the all-conference awards, with three players per squad named to the league’s first team honoring the conference’s best.

However it was Fayette’s Abbey Conrow earning the league MVP award, edging out Katie Starbuck of Harrisburg and Riley Strange of Knox County. Marceline’s Ciarrah Bell, Kenzie Stahl and Abbey Kussman earned first team honors along with Brook Stefakiewicz, Bryn Woolridge and Abigail Gebhardt.

Scotland County’s Katie Feeney earned first team honors along with Schuyler County’s Chloe Buckallew.

Knox County finished fifth in the conference with a 4-4 mark followed by Scotland County (3-5), Westran (2-6), Harrisburg (1-7) and Paris (0-8).

Feeney led Scotland County with a .405 batting average, producing a team-high 34 hits in 89 at bats, including three doubles, two triples and two home runs. She also had a team-best 25 runs batted in and struck out just seven times all year.

Fellow senior Kaitlyn McMinn earned second team all-conference honors. McMinn batted .345 with three doubles and 15 RBIs. She posted a 3.44 ERA and was 9-7 in the circle allowing 109 hits and 29 walks in 89 innings while striking out 59.

Joining McMinn on the second team were Dylan Perry of Westran, Jordyn Ball and Brenna Estes of Fayette, Baylee Jobson of Marceline, Lizzy Bales and Caden Stapleton of Salisbury, Kaylee Mitchell of Paris, Kelsey Cohagen of Schuyler County and Kinsley Johnson of Knox County.

Scotland County’s Kylee Stott and Hannah Feeney earned third team all-conference awards. Stott batted .329, leading the team with four doubles while finishing second overall with 21 RBIs. Hannah Feeney batted .297, scoring 21 runs and tying for the team-lead with two home runs. She was second on the team with 10 walks, leading to a .432 on base percentage.

Also named to the third team were Daniela Dooley of Knox County, Bailey Combs of Harrisburg, Khloe Wyatt of Salisbury, Jenna Elam of Marceline, Ireland Chapman of Westran, Kylea Hoover of Fayette and McKinley Aeschlimann of Schuyler County.