While the battle rages in Washington D.C. over the federal budget impasse, which has resulted in a partial government shutdown, local health officials are reporting at least one important program will not be impacted locally.

“Although the federal government shutdown has been announced, the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, will remain in operation in Missouri,” announced Scotland County Health Department Administrator Margaret Curry.

“The Scotland County Health Department WIC agency has been notified that there is sufficient funding to continue Missouri WIC operations in the event of a federal government shutdown.

The Scotland County Health Department will continue to hold appointments with participants, and authorized WIC retailers are still able to accept WIC checks until further notice.