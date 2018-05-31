An Iowa boy was seriously injured when he and his father were ejected from an all-terrain vehicle in a Saturday evening accident near Wyaconda.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tony R. Hiatt, 43, of LeClaire, IA was westbound on County Road 230, five miles south of Wyaconda at 8:10 p.m. when the 1994 Honda TRX 300 ATV he was piloting failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway, overturning and striking a tree.

Tony Hiatt, and his passenger, his son, six-year-old Colin Hiatt, were both ejected from the vehicle. The youngster suffered serious injuries. He was flown by Air Evac helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. Tony Hiatt suffered minor injuries and treated at the scene by the Clark County Ambulance.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Ambulance Service, Wyaconda Fire and Rescue and Air Evac.