Fast and Furious is a famous movie franchise, but the theme also rings true for the Scotland County girls’ basketball program on its recent four game stretch where the Lady Tigers have sped past the opposition en route to huge margins of victory.

Tuesday night was no different, as SCR-I scored on the opening tipoff and kept its foot on the gas pedal en route to a 29-point first period.

Milan had no answer for the Scotland County full court press that generated several turnovers that SCR-I turned into easy points. Abi Feeney scored on the fast break to give SCR-I a 17-0 lead just three minutes into the game.

Even after SCR-I took the press off, the offense didn’t miss a beat. Maddie Brassfield canned a three-pointer to cap off an eight-point first period as the Lady Tigers built a 29-8 advantage.

Calesse Bair opened the second period with a three-pointer and scored seven straight points. Chelsea Wood went to work in the paint and had three field goals, before Bair finished off the first half with a pair of fast break buckets. SCR-I’s defense held Milan to just three points as the lead bulged to 50-11 at the break.

Feeney opened the second half with a steal and fast break score. Bair followed with a three-pointer and Ashleigh Creek scored on an offensive rebound before coach Cory Shultz got his reserves some big minutes.

Madie Bondurant connected on a three-pointer and Nova Cline closed out the third period with six straight points as SCR-I grew its lead to 66-20.

The starters got a few more minutes to open the final period. Bair capped off a big night, hitting another three-pointer before heading to the bench for the final four minutes as SCR-I coasted to the 75-22 win.

Bair led all scorers with 26 points. Feeney finished with 12 points and Wood had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Lady Tigers improved to 5-0 with the victory.