For the second day in a row, an opposing pitcher single-handedly was responsible for a loss for Scotland County. A day after Salisbury’s Bryn Woolridge shutout SCR-I and blasted a pair of homers, it was Atlanta’s Abbie Farmer providing the sequel. The sophomore limited the Lady Tigers to just a single tally and put her team on top for good with a two run homer in the bottom of the first inning at Lancaster in the opening round of the Schuyler County Tourney.

Farmer’s long ball helped the Lady Hornets take a 3-0 lead in the first inning. She struggled a bit with her control, hitting three batters in the game’s first two frames. Scotland County took advantage of the wildness to score its lone run in the top of the second. After Baileigh Phillips and Hanna Anders opened the inning being hit by pitches, Morgan Blessing worked a walk and Katie Feeney delivered a two-out base hit before Farmer struck out Hannah Feeney to end the threat.

Atlanta tacked on three more runs in the sixth and added another tally in the seventh to make the final score 7-1.

Kaitlyn McMinn took the loss for Scotland County. She was charged with seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and a walk while striking out one in six innings of work.

Farmer held SCR-I to one run on just two hits and five walks while striking out 13.