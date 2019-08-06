In a year with so many prevented planting acres, The Scotland County Farm Service Agency reminds farmers that it is important to be aware of the requirement to maintain ground that is left idle.

Producers enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs must protect all cropland and noncropland acres on the farm from wind and water erosion and noxious weeds.

Producers who sign ARC county or individual contracts and PLC contracts agree to effectively control noxious weeds on the farm according to sound agricultural practices. If weeds are present, they must be chemically or mechanically controlled by August 10th. If a producer fails to take necessary actions to correct a maintenance problem on a farm that is enrolled in ARC or PLC, the County Committee may elect to terminate the contract for the program year.

The following are approved covers and practices on idle base acreage: cover crops, food plots, clean tillage on naturally flat ground, prior year stubble with control of weeds to prevent seed formation. Natural cover including non-noxious weeds are permissible if they are chemically or mechanically controlled ahead of seed formation. Soybean stubble with no other crop residue present must be seeded to an acceptable cover unless it is flat laying land with less than 2% slope.