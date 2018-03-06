From media insights on politics to one-on-one visits with state representatives and senators, more than 180 Farm Bureau members gathered at the State Capitol to voice their views on expanding broadband, maintaining roads and bridges, and property rights during Missouri Farm Bureau Legislative Day February 27.

Scotland County Farm Bureau members attending the Monday evening dinner were Greg Probst and David Wiggins.

Farm Bureau members from Scotland County were part of the group. At Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brian Klippenstein talked about ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada. He was followed by reporters Jo Mannies of St. Louis Public Radio and Scott Faughn of Missouri Times.

Mannies said access to broadband is a huge issue for “people like you” who make and grow things. “If you are going to push on something, push on that, because this is the future not just for you but your children and grandchildren.” Faughn said along with that technology, you have to have transportation. “It’s going to take the adults in the room to address transportation. If you are going to have roads you are going to pay for them, and I think you’ve seen guys like senators Mike Kehoe and Doug Libla, who are by all accounts conservatives, step to address this like adults,” said Faughn.

The farmers and ranchers then headed to the Capitol to meet with their elected officials, but not before gathering in the Capitol Rotunda to hear from Senate Pro Tem Ron Richard, Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Brian Munzlinger, House Agriculture Committee Chair Jay Houghton and that committee’s ranking member Tracy McCreery.

The day ended with a legislative banquet that included statewide elected officials Lieutenant Governor Mike Parsons, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Treasurer Eric Schmitt, as well as University of Missouri President Mun Choi, several state agency directors, state representatives and senators.