Where would we be without farmers? Those hard working individuals that care for the land and animals provide us with food, clothing, entertainment, medicine, shelter, transportation and much more! Missouri Farm Bureau and County Farm Bureau’s across the state are joining forces to celebrate the importance of agriculture, February 4-10, during Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week!

America’s farms and farmers are the most productive in the world. Each farm annually produces enough food and fiber for 165 people, 106 in the U.S. and 59 abroad. American consumers benefit from this bounty, and the many choices it offers, while spending less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food. With a projected growth in global population by 2050, farmers around the world will have to grow 70 percent more food than is now produced.

Farm and ranch families account for less than 2 percent of the U.S. population. Across the United States, there are 2.1 million farms with 3.2 million farm operators. This number includes owners, their families, hired workers, tenants and renters or sharecroppers. Many farms today find multiple generations working together to produce food and fiber.

A 2016 study commissioned by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri Farm Bureau found agriculture remains the top industry in our state with a contribution of some $88.4 billion to the economy. The study revealed that in 2016, agriculture provided 378,000 jobs, $2.2 billion in state/local taxes and $17.5 billion in labor income. This information drives home the importance of agriculture. The labors of agriculture impact our lives each day. In addition to food, agriculture provides clothing, fuel, medicine, entertainment, sports equipment, personal care products, school supplies and the list goes on.

So, join Farm Bureau as we celebrate agriculture and Thank a Farmer.

Look for local events sponsored by the Scotland County Farm Bureau. Complimentary coffee will be offered at Lacey’s Family Diner on Friday, February 9th from 6 a.m. – noon. Check out our table tents and placemats at both Lacey’s Family Diner and Keith’s Café during the week of February 4-10 promoting Thank a Farmer and Farm Bureau.

A proclamation will also be presented to the County Commissioners and placed in the local newspaper describing the importance of agriculture and farmers in our community.

“Agriculture is important to our daily lives and our community. Because 98 percent of the population doesn’t farm, it is easy to take for granted the importance of our farmers,” Scotland County President Greg Probst says. “Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week is a great time to recognize the important contribution made by farmers!”