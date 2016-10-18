I know we are all missing all of our summer songbirds, but especially we miss the Ruby-throated hummingbird the most. We know I enjoy their daily visits to my feeders. I have several so I can keep them zooming around in my whole yard. It is by far Missouri’s smallest bird.

There are certain large moths that may, at first glance, be confused with hummingbirds.

The hummingbird’s rapid wing beat enables it to move forward, backward, upward and downward as it hovers in a vertical position and maneuvers from flower to flower to feed on nectar. They have super strong wing muscles, larger than any other bird species. Their wings make a low buzzing sound, once you hear it, you can’t miss it. Ruby-throats also produce rapid squeals and chirps, used especially as threats.

They commonly nest along streams and lake shores; nests are often found on tree branches high over the water. They winter from Mexico to Panama and occasionally the southern tip of Florida. People see the most Ruby-throats in Missouri from August to late September, the last and most final time October 1. During this period, the birds tend to linger at feeders as they migrate southward. There are more hummingbirds during this season because the summer’s new young birds have been added to the population.

As the fall weather cools, semiconscious hummingbirds may be found on branches, window sills or in garages. If they are picked up, the warmth of the hand is usually enough to revive them, and they buzz off in perfect health. These birds are exhibiting a behavior akin to hibernation. On cold nights, their body temperature will drop as much as 20 degrees. This is probably an adaption to conserve energy because of their high metabolic rate.

A mixture of sugar and water, one part sugar to four parts water, makes a good nectar. Because most feeders have red in them there is no need to add red coloring. Be sure and keep your feeders very clean, and change nectar often. Hummingbird feeding is most successful in late summer and early fall. Some people fear that feeding them in fall keeps them from migrating at the right time. September is the best month ever to feed the little cuties. As the weather cools in September their migrating will start and will be completed by October 10. October 1 is the date I always advise people to stop, take down the feeders, clean them and look forward to May 1.

Enjoy this gorgeous fall weather, and until next time, good bird watching.