Legion Park and the Memphis Swimming Pool will be the site of the Family Summer Bash, to be held July 6th.

Six area sponsors have joined with the city to offer the free event, which will feature hot dogs and snow cones as well as other refreshments beginning at 5:30 p.m. A number of games and contests will be available in the park with prizes for the winners. A pool party will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. with free admission. DJ Andy Middleton will host a splash dance at the pool from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by Moffett Mechanical, 136 Collision Center, Scotland County Pharmacy, Keith’s Cafe, Pepsi, Hollow Hill Designs and the City of Memphis.

For more information contact City Hall at 465-7285. Reservations are not required, but the city is asking guests to RSVP by July 3rd via phone or the City of Memphis Facebook page to insure adequate refreshments are available.