The community fall blood drive for the American Red Cross was held on October 16th at the Memphis First Baptist Church. The drive drew in 60 willing donors, and because a number of people were able to donate double units that collect platelets and other important blood products, a total of 63 units were collected.

There were five first-time donors: Maycee Ferrel, Andrew Martin, Jada Miller, Kari Musser and Shelby Troutman. A heartfelt thank you to all these first-time donors!

There is no substitute for human blood and taking the time to donate is the only way this lifesaving resource can be obtained. It’s a little way to make a big difference in other’s lives. May it begin a lifelong habit of giving and encourage others to come out and give to this lifesaving cause.

Thank you to all the faithful donors who take time out of their day to come out and give throughout the year. Thanks to The United Methodist Church of Memphis and the First Presbyterian Church for donating homemade cookies, to Exchange Bank for donating sandwiches, J’s Foods for donating orange juice, Pizza Hut for donating personal pan pizzas to our student donors and to all the wonderful ladies of the Hospital Auxiliary and others for their hospitality and all they do to make our blood drives run smoothly, and a special thanks to all the donors. God bless!