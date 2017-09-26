Ephesians 3:20 is ungraspably graspable! We are to get it; to understand it. Yet, its content and context is so magnificent that not only can we not grasp it, we aren’t supposed to. That’s the point of the verse. We are to get it that we can’t get it. We can only believe it.

Yes, we are to believe it. This is a wild train wreck to the minds who only believe God as far as we can throw Him (explain, understand, express Him). In essence church has become the product of the best, or most respected, thinkers among us. Yet, leadership must be presented under the mantle of faith – a purely unprovable, unexplainable, unthinkable dimension of which usually bugs the spiritual tar out of us.

The key to faith is to yield into it being graspably ungraspable! Faith truly is one gigantic fall from graspability. It is within these unborders that the impossible becomes possible; that the can’t become actually becomes.

The Spirit of Christ reigns over a systemic factuality that will not submit itself to the highest scientific borders nor the strongest mathematical restrictions. He does this through one quality available to all mankind; faith. Read the Word. Story after story after story; what couldn’t possibly happen did. What held His people in fierce bondage couldn’t.

Church is destined to be platitudinously dull? Oh….I don’t think so! Not with a “beyond our imagination” God like ours!