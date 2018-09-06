Issues such as when should tenants pay part of the rent, how and when can current leases be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should a property owner receive for their farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the University of Missouri Extension Missouri Farm Lease Program to be held on Monday evening, September 17th. The program will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and be held at the following sites: Vo-Ag Building (located at 849 South Jefferson in

Centralia); FCS Financial meeting room (2880 North Washington in Chillicothe); Adair County Extension Center basement meeting room (503 East Northtown Road in Kirksville); Nodaway County Extension Office (403 North Market in Maryville) and the First Baptist Church (555

Walnut Street in Osceola).

There is a $30 per person charge or $45 per couple or two from the same operation which includes one set of materials and a light meal.

Pre-registration is required by September 15th.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices dropping so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they

believe they should be,” said Joe Koenen, Agricultural Business Specialist with University of Missouri Extension, one of the workshop presenters.

“There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues,” said Koenen.

Topics that will be discussed that night are: current cash rents in

Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally, recreational (hunting) leases – what you should be aware of and

livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.

University of Missouri Extension is presenting this program. Koenen and the other instructors have worked on farm leases with landlords and tenants for many years. The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as other sites.

Contact the Schuyler County Extension Center at (660) 457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu for more information or if you would like to register to attend. You can also contact the local site you plan to attend.