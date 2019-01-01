Private Pesticide Applicator Training will be offered by the University of Missouri Extension on Thursday, January 10 at 2 p.m. at the Memphis Housing Authority meeting room on Cornelius Avenue in Memphis.

Attendees are asked to please park by the meeting room/office. The training session will last approximately 2 hours.

Farmers and landowners are required to hold a Private Pesticide Applicator certificate in order to purchase, apply, or supervise the application of restricted use pesticides for the purpose of producing any agricultural commodity. In order to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator certification each individual must attend one training session and each farm must already own or purchase a Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual that costs $12 (cash or check).

Individuals already in possession of a training manual may bring it to the training session to renew their license for free. Additional trainings may be offered in nearby counties, search for more private pesticide applicator trainings at www.extension.missouri.edu.

Individuals unable to attend a face-to-face training session may contact their local University of Missouri Extension office to schedule a time to watch a 2.5 training video and purchase the training manual to receive certification. Individuals interested in attending a local session are requested to pre-register one business day prior to the training. To register, for more information, or to check the status of training if winter weather occurs, contact the University of Missouri Extension Marion County office at (573) 769-2177 or marionco@missouri.edu.

Contact the Scotland County Extension Office if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated.

University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/access/affirmative action/pro-disabled and veteran employer.