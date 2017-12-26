Do you have a succession/estate plan for your farm or small business? If you don’t have a plan, the state of Missouri has one for you, but it may not be what you wish. Attend an upcoming class to learn how to make your retirement, succession, and estate plan what you want.

University of Missouri Extension is reaching out to counties and communities to help farm families, individuals and businesses with succession, estate and retirement planning. The program, Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future, consists of a three-night workshop to be held on Thursday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 PM on January 11, 18, and 25, 2018. It will be held at the Vo Ag Bldg, Centralia HS, Centralia; Nodaway County Extension Center, Maryville; Scotland County Hospital S. Library Conference Room, Memphis; Ralls County Extension Center, New London; and Alexander Student Services, NCMC, Trenton.

A team of University of Missouri Extension Specialists with extensive educational experience and technical backgrounds and a Missouri probate judge will be teaching the program. This class is designed to help owners of farms and small businesses to begin creating a plan for transferring a farm or business to the next generation, as well as, addressing the many issues involved with estate and retirement planning. Topics such as: setting goals, assessing a farm’s or business’s strengths and weaknesses, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools, calculating retirement needs and much more will be covered.

Pre-registration is required by 5:00 Friday, January 5th. The cost is $110 per individual plus $50 for each additional person from the same business with one set of materials. The cost includes an educational handbook with case study examples, forms for planning, developing financial statements and recordkeeping. A light dinner is provided each night.

For more information, contact Chris Kempke, Community Development Specialist, by calling 660-465-7255 or email at kempkec@missouri.edu.